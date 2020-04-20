Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,868 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Janus Henderson Group worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JHG opened at $15.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

