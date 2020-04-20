Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 31,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 139,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $1,236,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.