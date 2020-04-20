Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Anika Therapeutics worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $115,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,105.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $32.44 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.