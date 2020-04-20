DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,321 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.16% of DXP Enterprises worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $238.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.93. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.76.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.30 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti cut their price objective on DXP Enterprises from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.