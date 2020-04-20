Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 129.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360,836 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Raymond James worth $57,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Raymond James by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $63.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $94.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

