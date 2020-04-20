Norway Savings Bank Has $1.19 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.22 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

