Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Zuora worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Zuora by 2,090.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 740,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Zuora by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,333,000 after purchasing an additional 684,849 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,884,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 534,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 431.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 364,696 shares in the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUO stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.04. Zuora Inc has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zuora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

