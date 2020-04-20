Norway Savings Bank Buys 43 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,267.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Aegis raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,479.48.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,279.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,198.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,313.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.