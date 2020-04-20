Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Holdings Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Deluxe worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLX. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Deluxe stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.