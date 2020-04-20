Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 51,500 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.60% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $56,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,856,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ABG opened at $58.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average of $94.28. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 113,270 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $107.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

