Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average is $109.73. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.