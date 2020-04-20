Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 203,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 332.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

