Norges Bank Takes Position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 323,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,700,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 40,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 62,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSII. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -198.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.