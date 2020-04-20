Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 272 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $63,715,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $48.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

