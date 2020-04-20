Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 104,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,320,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 29,551.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 385,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,966,000 after buying an additional 384,171 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TH Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Shares of BABA opened at $209.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.10. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $533.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

