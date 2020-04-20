Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTD. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $228.52 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $323.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.31. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.87, for a total transaction of $202,886.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,987.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,803 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,807. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

