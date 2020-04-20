Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 456 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 1.5% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $86.95 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6687 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.