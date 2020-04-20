Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 234,160 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Cousins Properties worth $59,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CUZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $31.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

