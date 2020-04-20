Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 130.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,523 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Verisign worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth $4,817,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Verisign by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisign by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $209.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.88. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.66.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

