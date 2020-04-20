TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,316,000 after acquiring an additional 80,138 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $124.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.66. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $89.43 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.09.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $396,513.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura dropped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

