Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ambarella by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,768,000 after buying an additional 32,932 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Ambarella by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ambarella by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.33. Ambarella Inc has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Craig Hallum lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $38,439.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,295.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $257,606.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 942,174 shares in the company, valued at $36,735,364.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,767 shares of company stock worth $1,921,039. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

