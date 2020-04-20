Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Scholastic worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Scholastic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Scholastic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $28.00 on Monday. Scholastic Corp has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $959.56 million, a P/E ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.30. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corp will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on SCHL shares. BidaskClub lowered Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

