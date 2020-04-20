Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,178 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,887 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

