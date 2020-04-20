Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 528,161 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 898.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,161 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC opened at $23.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

