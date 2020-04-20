Short Interest in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Grows By 6.5%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,760,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 55,155,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MSFT stock opened at $178.60 on Monday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,346.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.77.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,667 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,676,055 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $264,331,000 after buying an additional 1,572,734 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 175,790 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

