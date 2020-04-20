WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised WPP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $34.67 on Thursday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $2.4006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.8%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 154,846 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after buying an additional 143,377 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 3,988.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 100,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 12,561.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 695,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after buying an additional 35,344 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

