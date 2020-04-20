Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,604 Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

HOPE stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,604 Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc
