Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Stock Position Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,993 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 63,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 579.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 163,819 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

NYSE BVN opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.46 and a beta of 1.05. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $235.49 million for the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

