Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 339,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 528,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 427,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.84 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

