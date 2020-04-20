Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,565 Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,565 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 997,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 567,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after buying an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $15,794,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of GBX opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $623.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $32,565.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $40,630.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,257.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

