Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Allakos worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allakos by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allakos by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,365,000 after purchasing an additional 449,407 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allakos alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $63.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67. Allakos Inc has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Allakos Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.