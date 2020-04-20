Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of InVitae worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in InVitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in InVitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in InVitae by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 184,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $125,964.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,226.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 11,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $137,412.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,646,270.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,201. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. InVitae Corp has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.73% and a negative net margin of 111.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

