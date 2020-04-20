Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,089 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Retrophin worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,252,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,385,000 after acquiring an additional 264,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 535,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after acquiring an additional 107,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 135,902 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 624,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 215,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $27,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $285,994 over the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retrophin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of RTRX opened at $14.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.90. Retrophin Inc has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. Retrophin’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retrophin Inc will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

