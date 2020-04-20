M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,625 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $30,557,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 175,513 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

MDC stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In other news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $732,854.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,036,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,640,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

