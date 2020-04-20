Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Position Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,689 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Myriad Genetics worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of MYGN opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.25.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.
In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Myriad Genetics Company Profile
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
