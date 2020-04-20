Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Position Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,689 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Myriad Genetics worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MYGN opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

