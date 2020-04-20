Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191,316 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Radius Health worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth $7,677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Radius Health by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000.

Get Radius Health alerts:

RDUS stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. Radius Health Inc has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $716.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDUS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.