Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 415,725 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 415,725 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39 and a beta of 1.75. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.06 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $254,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $755,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 609,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,670,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

