US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of US Concrete worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of US Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get US Concrete alerts:

In other US Concrete news, CEO William J. Sandbrook purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $419,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,675,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Lundin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,388. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $871,839 and have sold 750 shares valued at $21,865. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of US Concrete from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Concrete has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

USCR stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. US Concrete Inc has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.55.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that US Concrete Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.