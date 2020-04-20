Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,813,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.32. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.