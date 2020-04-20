Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,320,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,949,000 after buying an additional 491,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,944,000 after buying an additional 1,579,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $80,279,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,691,000 after buying an additional 500,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after buying an additional 312,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $18.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 99.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

