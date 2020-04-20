Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.28 Million Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

NYSE:ABG opened at $58.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $123.44. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 113,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

