Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Employers were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,830,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $34.06 on Monday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Employers had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Employers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,537,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,791,995.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

