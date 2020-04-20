Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $335,000 Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Raymond James by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RJF opened at $63.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raymond James from $94.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at $870,711.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

