Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $65.86 Million Stock Position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,964,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,498 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $65,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Delek US by 22.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 61,719 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DK opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 839,400 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,746,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

