Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,602 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $66,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watch Point Trust Co raised its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $134.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

MDT opened at $103.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

