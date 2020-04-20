Wolverine World Wide’s (WWW) Hold Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WWW. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

WWW opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

