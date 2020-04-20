Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Downgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.78.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 359.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.