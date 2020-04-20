Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of Canopy Growth to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Laurentian raised shares of Canopy Growth to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.66.

Shares of NYSE CGC opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $52.74.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 535.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 139.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,702 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

