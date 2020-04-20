Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

NYSE NEM opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86. Newmont Goldcorp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $193,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $2,071,584. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

