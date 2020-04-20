Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cadiz, Inc. acquires and develops water-related land and agricultural assets. Cadiz has created a portfolio of land-holdings, water resources and agricultural operations. With its subsidiary, Sun World International, Inc., Cadiz is one of the largest vertically integrated agricultural companies. The Company owns significant landholdings with substantial water resources. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Cadiz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadiz from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $12.29 on Thursday. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Grant sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $98,746.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,891 shares in the company, valued at $915,272.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDZI. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 71,211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadiz by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cadiz by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Cadiz by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 329,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

